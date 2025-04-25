Sole Administrator given thumbs down for worsening Rivers' political crisis

Rivers' Sole Administrator, retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, has faced fresh condemnation for allegedly worsening the state’s political crisis and failing to provide credible leadership.

The Niger Delta Democratic Alliance (NDDA), who passed a vote of no confidence on Ibas, said rather than calm tensions or initiate dialogue, the Sole Administrator has isolated key stakeholders and fuelled political hostilities in the state.

This is according to Chief Timi Tamuno Jack, the NDDA President, in a strongly worded statement issued on Friday, April 25, 2025.

The group noted that the thumbs down stemmed not only from Ibas’s style of leadership but from his unwillingness to work with elected representatives and political actors in the state.

It said it was dismayed that the retired naval officer had ignored the invitation from lawmakers to brief them on the state of affairs.

NDDA further accused Ibas of deliberately excluding local leaders, traditional rulers, and civil society actors from the conversation on rebuilding peace in the state.

“Ibas has become the problem. Instead of helping to provide any solution, he has turned the state into a full conflict zone like the North West and North East regions. If this continues, we fear that Rivers could descend into the kind of bloodshed we are seeing in parts of the north,” the statement reads.

“No serious leader would ignore lawmakers in a time of crisis. We expected Admiral Ibas to appear before the legislature to explain his roadmap for peace and reconciliation. Instead, he chose silence and arrogance. That posture tells us everything we need to know.

“He has not convened one single townhall meeting since his controversial appointment. There has been no attempt to engage Rivers people, not even the local government executives or youth leaders. What exactly is his strategy? You cannot solve a political crisis by issuing military-style directives from behind a desk.”

Rivers is a ticking time bomb

Additionally, Jack warned that the Rivers situation is “a ticking time bomb,” saying there could be dire consequences if the Federal Government continues to allow Ibas to run the state without local participation.

“We are sitting on a keg of gunpowder. The people are losing faith and yet the man in charge is doing absolutely nothing to unite them. His presence in that seat has become a threat to the state’s stability,” he said.

The group is now demanding Ibas’ immediate removal, calling on President Bola Tinubu to reverse what it described as “a costly miscalculation” that has only inflamed tensions rather than healed them.

“We are calling on Mr. President to do the needful. Ibas must go! He does not have the temperament, the political wisdom or the stakeholder trust needed to lead Rivers State through this delicate moment. The sooner he is replaced, the better for all of us,” Jack declared.