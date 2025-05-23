Running a Business in Africa? Here’s why you need more than just a payment gateway

For many business owners in Africa, having a payment gateway seems like enough to keep transactions flowing. But as markets become more competitive and customer expectations shift, relying solely on a basic payment processor is no longer enough.

Businesses need a comprehensive financial system that not only accepts payments but also helps them automate processes, track revenue, and optimise operations.

This is where Marasoft Pay is making a difference. Unlike traditional payment gateways that focus solely on transactions, Marasoft Pay provides an all-in-one financial ecosystem designed to help African businesses scale efficiently.

"Many business owners don’t realise how much they lose because their payment system isn’t optimised for growth," says Emmanuel Marakwe-Ogu, CEO of Marasoft Pay.

"It’s not just about collecting money; it’s about managing that money effectively and using automation to cut costs and increase efficiency."

A standard payment gateway processes transactions, but what happens after that? Many businesses still struggle with delayed reconciliations, revenue leakages, and manual accounting processes. Without an integrated system, payments can be lost or misallocated, leading to cash flow issues that hinder business growth.

Marasoft Pay goes beyond payments by offering features like automated invoicing, financial tracking, and multi-channel payment processing. Businesses can accept payments via mobile money, cards, and bank transfers, while also automatically reconciling transactions, ensuring that every payment is accounted for without the need for manual intervention.

Operational inefficiencies are another hidden cost that many businesses fail to address. Without a system that integrates sales, payments, inventory, and customer insights, companies end up spending valuable time and resources fixing errors that could have been avoided with automation.

Marasoft Pay provides real-time analytics that helps businesses make informed financial decisions, reducing losses and improving profitability.

