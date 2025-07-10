Report: IGP risks jail term over alleged contempt

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, alongside Isah Yusuf-Musa and two others, is facing contempt proceedings for allegedly violating a court order in a lease dispute involving Pamodi Pharmacy in Abuja.

According to Daily Nigerian, the case filed by Abuja-based lawyer Yahuza Maharaz stems from a legal battle over an office space at the Hillcrest Shopping Complex in Lokogoma.

The pharmacy’s lease disagreement with Mr Yusuf-Musa led to a suit at the FCT High Court, Bwari, under case number HC/BW/CV/199/2025.

On 25 June 2025, Justice M.A. Madugu granted an ex parte order restraining the parties from taking any further action until the matter is heard.

“The parties herein shall maintain the status quo in respect of the subject matter of this suit,” the court ruled.

The judge further instructed that the order be posted prominently at the shopping complex.

Alleged Defiance Sparks Legal Warning

Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olukayode Egbetokun. [Twitter:@PoliceNG]

Despite the ruling, Maharaz alleges that water and electricity to the pharmacy were cut off on Mr Yusuf-Musa’s directive, and that the posted court order was unlawfully removed.

The lawyer also claims police summoned the pharmacy’s managing director for questioning, defying the court’s restraint.

A text message seen by Daily Nigerian reportedly read: “As a matter of utmost importance, the Assistant Inspector General Zone 7 Police Headquarters directs you to avail yourself for an interview… on Friday, 11/7/2025… in respect of a petition written to the AIG.”

Court Issues Contempt Warning to Police

High Court [Getty Images]

In response, the court issued a Notice of Consequences of Disobedience on July 8, warning that failure to comply could result in contempt proceedings.

The notice calls for the restoration of utilities and an immediate halt to police harassment or invitations to the pharmacy’s staff.

The warning has been forwarded to top security agencies, including the NSA, EFCC, ICPC, and DSS, raising the stakes of the case.

Maharaz, in his statement, emphasised that the matter is “purely civil” and beyond police jurisdiction.