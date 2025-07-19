Police warn against Peter Obi's birthday rally in Kaduna due to ‘security threats’

The Kaduna State Police Command has issued a security advisory urging supporters of Peter Obi, former Labour Party presidential candidate, to call off a planned rally in celebration of his birthday.

In a statement released on Friday, a spokesperson for the command, Mansir Hassan, said intelligence reports suggest that criminal elements may attempt to hijack the event and disrupt public peace.

While acknowledging citizens’ rights to political association and expression, Hassan reminded the public that all political rallies and gatherings remain suspended in the state until the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officially flags off campaign activities.

“The Command respects the right of individuals to associate and celebrate their political leaders,” the statement read.

“However, it is important to emphasise that all forms of political rallies and public gatherings of a political nature remain suspended across the state.”

The police stated that the planned Obi rally, although intended as a peaceful birthday celebration, could clash with ongoing party primaries and potentially spark tensions between rival political groups.

The Command is urging organisers to suspend the event entirely to prevent any security breach.

“If they wish to hold any form of event in honour of their principal, it is advised that such activities be suspended to ensure public safety and prevent potential hijack by miscreants,” the statement added.