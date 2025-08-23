Police dismiss tactical squad seen assaulting motorist in viral video

The Lagos State Police Command has ordered the restructuring of a squad whose officers were caught on camera assaulting a motorist during a stop-and-search operation.

In the viral video, shared widely on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, the officers were seen forcefully attempting to remove the man’s eyeglasses, which they suspected had video recording features.

Benjamin Hundeyin, spokesperson for the Lagos police command, confirmed that swift disciplinary action has already been taken against the officers.

In a statement, the Nigeria Police Force described the incident as isolated and condemned the officers’ conduct, stressing that it does not reflect the professionalism expected of its personnel.

“We strongly condemn the actions of some officers captured in a viral video attempting to forcibly remove a pair of glasses from a motorist during a stop-and-search operation, and further assaulting him,” the statement reads.

The officers have been identified as personnel of the Lagos State Command, and Commissioner of Police Olohundare Jimoh has moved to ensure they face disciplinary measures. He also directed that the entire squad be restructured.