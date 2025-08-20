How illegal mining costs Nigeria ₦13.7trn annually, fuels banditry

Illegal mining is draining Nigeria’s economy of an estimated ₦13.7 trillion annually while fuelling banditry and terrorism, the Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ajao Adewale, has warned.

Speaking at a forum organised by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) FCT Council in Abuja on “The Fight Against Illegal Mining: Role of the Media”, Adewale described the menace as “one of Nigeria’s most dangerous national security threats.”

Citing figures from the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), the police chief explained that the country loses up to $9 billion annually to illegal mining and gold smuggling.

“Illegal mining is not just a mere economic crime; it fuels insecurity, degrades our environment, undermines lawful investment, and robs our nation of vital resources,” he said.

Adewale revealed that powerful Nigerians were driving these criminal networks, often using foreigners as fronts.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Reports have shown that powerful Nigerians are the primary drivers of these operations while banditry and terrorism are bankrolled through this criminal network,” he stressed.

He listed Zamfara, Nasarawa, Kogi, Kaduna, Niger, Kwara, Osun, and parts of the FCT as hotspots. According to him, security agencies have arrested 72 suspects in Abuja alone between 2023 and 2024.

Journalists Urged to Expose Financiers of Nigeria’s Illegal Mining

Echoing the commissioner’s concerns, the National President of the Miners Association of Nigeria (MAN), Dele Ayanleke, highlighted the human and environmental costs.

“From child labour in Nasarawa’s lithium fields to mercury poisoning in Zamfara’s gold sites, the costs are severe. Illegal mining undermines legitimate investors, destroys communities, and fuels insecurity,” he said, stressing the need for sustained public scrutiny.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chairman of NUJ FCT Council, Grace Ike, urged journalists to go beyond ordinary reportage.

“As gatekeepers of truth, we must investigate, expose, and educate the public on the devastating effects of illegal mining,” she charged.