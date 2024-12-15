Police arrest native doctor, driver over alleged theft of company truck

The Police Command in Benue has confirmed the arrest of a native doctor, Veror Orduen, and an accomplice driver, Aondoaver Viaga, over the alleged theft of a company truck.

The Commissioner of Police (CP), Steve Yabnet, made the disclosure in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Makurdi.

Yabnet said that the Benue State Police Command on Dec. 11 received information that a driver with CHEC Construction Company, Taraku Camp, attached to a truck, was missing.

The CP further stated that the driver was sent to convey stones from Ohimini to Mase in Gwer-East Local Government Area (LGA) for road construction but diverted the vehicle to an unknown destination.

“During the investigation, the said driver, one Aondoaver Viaga, and a native doctor, one Veror Orduen, were arrested in possession of the vehicle at Ikyurav in Kwande LGA of Benue.

“The suspect cannot give a satisfactory account of why he took the vehicle to the native doctor’s place for four days and switched off his phone.

“I advise all criminals to desist from perpetuating crime or leave Benue, as I am not ready to accommodate them.

“I will work tirelessly to ensure that the state is safe during the festive period and beyond,” the statement said.