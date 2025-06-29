PDP group raises alarm over Ugochinyere's activities in House of Reps, warns Speaker

A political advocacy group within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the PDP Unity and Progressive Vanguard, has urged Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, to act decisively against what it described as the “destabilising conduct” of Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere.

In a statement signed by its president, Barrister Larry Onyeke, and national secretary, Grace Agbo, the group alleged that Ugochinyere’s reaction to Hon. Fred Agbedi’s emergence as PDP caucus leader reflects “a broader pattern of political sabotage with dangerous implications for legislative stability.”

“Speaker Abbas must be vigilant. The House of Representatives cannot afford to become a battleground for the personal grudges and factional ambitions of one man,” the statement warned.

The group accused Ugochinyere of running a campaign to delegitimise the current PDP leadership in the House, especially targeting Minority Leader Hon. Kingsley Chinda.

“Hon. Chinda is a respected parliamentarian who has led the minority caucus with distinction, navigating difficult terrain with maturity and skill,” they stated. “To reduce his leadership to ‘acting a script’ is both defamatory and unserious. We challenge Ugochinyere to produce any evidence of wrongdoing rather than hiding behind press statements.”

Describing Ugochinyere’s framing of Agbedi’s election as a “revolution” as misleading, the group argued that such language was intended to erode internal party cohesion.

They also alleged that Ugochinyere was advancing the interests of external political forces, noting, “It is on record that this lawmaker was gifted a committee chairmanship in the downstream petroleum sector — a key oversight role — yet has spent more time in Abuja political salons than performing his legislative duties.”

While acknowledging every lawmaker’s right to dissent, the group accused Ugochinyere of crossing the line of responsible conduct.

“This is not about disagreement, but about conduct that undermines the very institution he swore to serve,” the group asserted. “The Speaker must not sit back and watch the House of Representatives become hostage to a campaign of innuendo, insult, and incitement.”

The group also referenced Ugochinyere’s controversial involvement in the Rivers State political crisis, calling him “one of the chief amplifiers of toxic narratives.”

“We have not forgotten how this same lawmaker inserted himself into the Rivers crisis, trading inflammatory statements and fanning the embers of conflict — all under the guise of protecting democracy,” they said. “That crisis eventually degenerated to the point where the federal government had to step in with emergency measures. We cannot allow the same script to play out in the National Assembly.”

They urged Speaker Abbas to act promptly, “If the Speaker fails to rein in this lawmaker, he risks allowing the House to be dragged into personalised vendettas that have nothing to do with legislative service or the wellbeing of Nigerians.”

The statement concluded with an appeal to PDP lawmakers to remain focused on their responsibilities and avoid being distracted by what the group described as “intra-party squabbles fuelled by self-interest.”