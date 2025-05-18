Pastor allegedly murders 4 siblings with pestle in Enugu

A chilling tragedy has rocked the Eche Ezema community in Ibagwa Aka, Igbo-Eze South LGA of Enugu State, where a local clergyman allegedly murdered four young siblings in cold blood.

The victims: Kamsiyochukwu Ezema (7), Ezinne Ezema (6), Ujunwa Ezema (5), and Chinedu Ezema (2), were reportedly attacked and killed with a pestle by a pastor of a nearby Sabbath church. The suspect, whose name is yet to be officially released, is currently in police custody at the Divisional Police Station in Ibagwa Aka.

A family source told Pulse that the children were home alone when the clergyman allegedly scaled the fence of their compound and launched the attack.

“He used a pestle to kill them,” the source said, still visibly shaken. The motive behind the gruesome act remains unclear.

The children’s parents, Chinonso and Loveth Ezema, were away at the time of the incident. Distraught and demanding justice, they called on law enforcement authorities to dig deep and ensure the culprit faces the full weight of the law.

“Our house shares a fence with the church where he preaches. We want a thorough investigation. Our children didn’t deserve to die like this,” Mr. Ezema said.

A police officer at the Ibagwa Aka station confirmed the incident but requested anonymity and stated that investigations are ongoing.

“The case has been documented, and we’re actively looking into the details. We ask the public to remain calm and allow us to carry out our duties,” the officer said.

The community remains in shock as residents grapple with the horror of the event. Calls for justice are growing louder, as the Enugu State Police Command continues its investigation.