Okpebholo sets up 14-man panel to probe Obaseki's govt

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo has constituted a 14-man state Assets Verification Committee to probe the administration of former governor Godwin Obaseki.



A statement by the chief press secretary to the governor, Fred Itua on Sunday in Benin, said the committee members would be inaugurated on Tuesday, November 26, 2024. Itua listed the members to include: Dr Ernest Umakhihe, Chairman, Anselm Ojezua- Deputy Chairman, Frank Edebor, Secretary, while Prince Kassim Afegbua, Patrick Ikhariale and Taiwo Akerele, are members.

Other members are, Patrick Idiake, Rasaq Bello-Osagie, Fredrick Unopah, Mrs. Abdallah Eugenia, Patrick Obahiagbon, Kenny Okojie, Mrs Lyndsey Tes-Sorae and Abass Braimoh. The statement noted that the committee became imperative to set the state on the path of development and accountable leadership.