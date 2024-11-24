Okpebholo restores Oba of Benin's full powers, concedes looted artefacts to palace

The Okpebholo administration is backing the initial plan of the State Government to build the Benin Royal Museum that will house the returned artefacts and is distancing itself from the Museum of West Africa Art (MOWA), which the previous administration fronted.

The Federal Government had issued a Gazette for the recognition of ownership and custody of the repatriated Benin artefacts to Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II. This was done through Government Notice No.25 in the Federal Republic of Nigeria Official Gazette No.57, Volume 110.

Governor Okpebholo respects the rights and privileges of the traditional ruler of the Benin Kingdom, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo Oba Ewuare ll and pledges the support of his administration to ensure the Monarch plays his role as the custodian of the rich cultural heritage of the Benin people.

It is in recognition of this that the administration of Governor Okpebholo shall support the decision of the Federal Government to uphold the Oba of Benin as the exclusive owner of the returned Benin artefacts that were looted by the British Colonial forces during the Benin massacre of 1897.

The Oba of Benin, as the father of all Benin people, is the sole custodian of the customs and traditions of the Benin people and my administration respects customs and traditions in the land and hereby restores the statutory rights of the Oba of Benin as the true custodian of the returned Benin artefacts.

Governor Okpebholo said his administration is committed and will refrain from interfering in the internal affairs of the Benin Traditional Council.