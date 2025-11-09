Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) , Engr. Gbenga Komolafe has bagged the Global Sustainable Leadership Award at the 2025 Global Sustainable Education and Leadership (G-SEL) Conference held at the House of Lords, Palace of Westminster in London.

The two-day event brought together senior policymakers, business executives, and diplomats from around the world to spotlight outstanding leadership in sustainability and governance.

Komolafe’s recognition, organisers said, celebrates his “transformational leadership in driving reforms under Nigeria’s Petroleum Industry Act (PIA)” and for positioning the country as “a credible, transparent, and competitive energy destination.”

Since taking office, Komolafe has championed regulatory transformation in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector. Under his watch, rig count has jumped from just eight in 2021 to 69 as of October 2025, marking a surge of more than 760 per cent.

The Commission’s revenue performance has also consistently exceeded government targets — recording surpluses of 18.3% in 2022, 14.6% in 2023, and a remarkable 84.2% in 2024.

“This Award Belongs to Nigeria”

Accepting the award, Komolafe dedicated the honour to Nigerians, describing it as a reflection of their resilience and the government’s commitment to reform.

“This award belongs to Nigeria. It recognises the courage and faith that drive our reforms in the upstream oil and gas sector,” he said. “We are building a transparent, accountable, and investment-friendly system that reflects our national values and global aspirations.”

Komolafe noted that the NUPRC’s strategy rests on three pillars — transparency, competitiveness, and sustainability — while supporting Nigeria’s broader energy transition agenda.

“We are not only regulating production. We are shaping the future of energy in Africa by ensuring that Nigeria remains a reliable supplier, a fair regulator, and a responsible global partner,” he added.

Nigeria’s Rising Global Influence

Chief Executive Officer of NUPRC, Gbenga Komolafe. [Thebridge]

The G-SEL London Conference 2025, themed “The Intersection of Innovation, Sustainability, and Equity for Energy Access,” served as a global dialogue platform for the future of energy and inclusive growth.

Other honourees included Angela Wilkinson (World Energy Council), Jason Jackson (Mayor of Islington), Riad Meddeb (UNDP), Alex Wachira (Kenya’s Ministry of Energy), and Dr Morie Manyeh (Sierra Leone’s High Commissioner to the UK).