Komolafe applauded as NUPRC generates N5.21trn in first half of 2025

The Energy Policy Advancement Centre (EPAC) has praised the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) for generating N5.21 trillion in the first half of 2025, describing it as “a clear demonstration of strategic revenue management” in the oil and gas sector.

In a statement signed by its Director-General, Dr. Ibrahim Musa, EPAC said the mid-year results under NUPRC Chief Executive Gbenga Komolafe prove “what is possible when regulation is matched with foresight, accountability, and determination.”

Figures from NUPRC’s report to the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) show the January–June 2025 earnings amount to 42.7% of the record N12.2 trillion achieved in 2024, with inflows from royalties, gas sales, flared gas penalties, and joint venture proceeds.

“NUPRC has shown that with deliberate strategies and a results-oriented approach, Nigeria can unlock more value from its upstream petroleum sector,” Musa said. “This is not just about impressive figures—it is about building confidence that our institutions can deliver on ambitious national targets.”

Gbenga Komolafe is the Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC). [X:@NUPRCofficial ]

The commission recorded N1.04 trillion from NNPCL joint venture and PSC royalty receivables, and N315.93 billion from Project Gazelle receipts in January and March. Cumulative NNPC JV royalty receivables from October 2022 to June 2025 reached N6.60 trillion.

Musa applauded the debt recovery drive, which yielded $459,226 from outstanding obligations—part of a cumulative $1.436 billion owed from crude lifting contracts—calling it “the backbone of fiscal discipline.”

With a 2025 revenue target of N15 trillion, Musa said the mid-year achievement of 34.7% of that goal, coupled with arrears recovery and potential production boosts, suggests “the target remains within reach.”

“What sets this performance apart is not just the quantum of revenue but the discipline with which it is being pursued,” he added. “NUPRC has moved beyond passive regulation to active value generation. This is the kind of institutional energy Nigeria needs.”

EPAC urged oil companies to match the commission’s momentum through timely payments, regulatory compliance, and support for upstream investments.