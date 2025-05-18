Nothing can stop us – Northern youths begin mobilisation for Makinde’s presidency in 2027

A powerful youth-led political movement is gaining steam ahead of the 2027 elections—and it’s rallying behind Oyo State Governor Engineer Seyi Makinde.

Operating under the banner of Nigeria Youths Awareness Group (NYAG) Makinde 2027, the group has declared its unwavering support for Makinde, calling him “the only leader with the vision, capacity, and track record to rescue Nigeria.”

Speaking to journalists in Kano, NYAG’s National Secretary, Alhaji Lawal Abdullahi, said after months of intense consultations and political strategy sessions, youth organisations across the country had agreed to back Makinde’s presidential ambition.

“We’ve met, we’ve strategized, and we’re united,” Abdullahi declared. “This is bigger than politics. It’s a movement. We’re a moving train — and nothing can stop us.”

NYAG is launching a nationwide mobilisation blitz, starting in Northern Nigeria. According to Abdullahi, consultations have already been held with key political players and influencers, many of whom have “quietly pledged their support” for the Makinde 2027 project.

“This is not just talk — it’s a wildfire, and it’s spreading fast,” he added.

The group revealed that it has already printed thousands of posters, billboards, and campaign materials that will flood major northern cities in the coming days, including Kano, Katsina, Jigawa, Borno, Yobe, and Gombe. Expansion to the South is already in motion.

So why Makinde?

Abdullahi cited the governor’s performance in Oyo State as proof of his readiness to lead Nigeria during economic hardship and political disillusionment.

“Makinde has delivered real results in Oyo — and he did it with focus, accountability, and a clear vision. That’s the kind of leadership Nigeria needs now more than ever.”

NYAG calls on all Nigerians — regardless of tribe, faith, or political leaning — to unite behind Makinde for a brighter, more progressive future.