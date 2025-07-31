Nigeria's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Ojukwu, has met with Ghana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Samuel Ablakwa, to fashion a solution to the recent wave of anti-Nigerian protests across the Gold Coast.

In recent weeks, Nigerians living in Ghana have been targets of protests over claims by the locals that they are contributing to rising crime levels in the country.

In a statement shared on her official social media account on Thursday, July 31, 2025, Ojukwu revealed that the meeting with her Ghanaian counterpart focused on concerns arising from the demonstrations.

“Meeting with the Hon. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ghana, Hon. Samuel Ablakwa, to address the situation of Nigeria-Ghana citizens’ relations in the aftermath of protests against Nigerians living in Ghana,” she wrote.

“The Minister assured that the lives, properties and businesses of Nigeria and Nigerians living in Ghana are safe and protected, and that there is certainly no threat of mass deportations of our nationals residing in Ghana," she added.

Federal Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Bianca Ojukwu and Ghana’s Foreign Affairs minister, Samuel Ablakwa

Ojukwu steps in as Ghanaians ask Nigerians to leave

The Minister's meeting with Ablakwa comes just a day after she disclosed on her Instagram page that she had arrived in Accra, where she was received at the Kotoka International Airport by the Inspector-General of Police of Ghana.

She said the Nigerian government is exploring all avenues to bring a diplomatic solution to the crisis, which was triggered by widespread protests in Ghana against Nigerian nationals following repeated incidents of criminal activities blamed on foreign residents.

While responding to the development on Tuesday, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) called for calm and condemned the generalisation of Nigerians as criminals.

NiDCOM Chairperson, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, described the accusations as unfair and misleading, maintaining that “Nigerians are not criminals. They are good ambassadors wherever they find themselves, while those bad ones should be fished out to face necessary sanctions.”

She appealed to citizens of the two countries to refrain from inflammatory remarks that could escalate tensions, stressing that there was no verified evidence of attacks on Nigerian-owned shops or properties in Ghana.