The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has summarily dismissed a pump attendant caught attempting to cheat a customer at one of its retails outlets in Lagos.

The action follows a viral video on social media, showing a customer confronting NNPC retail workers over the under-dispensing of petrol to his vehicle.

A statement from the NNPC on Friday, August 8, 2025, confirmed that the national oil company traced the incident to a station in Ikorodu, Lagos, following a thorough investigation.

It described the conduct as unacceptable and opposed to the company’s values of integrity, transparency, and exceptional customer service.

“The attention of NNPC Retail Limited has been drawn to a recent video circulating on social media platforms depicting a pump attendant at a filling station attempting to swindle a customer,” the statement partly read.

The company added that its subsidiary, NNPC Retail Limited, has taken decisive action in response, disclosing that “the pump attendant involved has been disengaged.”

“The station manager has been suspended. A formal warning letter has been issued to the dealer,” NNPC stated.

NNPC expressed appreciation over the public's vigilance and encouraged continued reporting of incidents through its customer service channels for swift resolution.

The national oil company restated its commitment to the “continued strict enforcement” of compliance with operational standards across its retail network.