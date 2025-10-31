The Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG) officially announced the launch of The Nigeria Prize for Creative Arts. This exciting new initiative really shows how the company is deepening its long-held dedication to excellence, fresh ideas, and building the nation.

The news came out at a press conference in Lagos on October 31st, 2025. This marks a big step forward, shifting the focus from the previous Literary Criticism category to a vibrant emphasis on documentary filmmaking , a genre known for capturing real truths, deep emotions, and the very essence of human life.

It was an inspiring day, full of vision and purpose, as important figures, creative minds, and journalists all came together to see NLNG's increased investment in Nigeria's future of storytelling.

Setting the Stage

NLNG Launches The Nigeria Prize for Creative Arts

ADVERTISEMENT

The event began with Dr Sophia Horsfall, General Manager of External Relations and Sustainable Development at NLNG , taking her seat as the first dignitary at the high table. She was soon joined by Professor Akachi Ezeigbo, Chairman of the Advisory Board for The Nigeria Prize for Literature and Creative Arts, alongside board member Professor Olu Obafemi and Anne-Marie Palmer Ikuku, Manager, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs at NLNG.

Also joining the high table was the man whose name has become synonymous with visionary storytelling, Joel Kachi Benson , Emmy Award-winning filmmaker and the newly appointed Technical Advisor to the Advisory Board.

Benson, born in Aba, Abia State, is celebrated for pioneering Nigeria’s first virtual reality documentary, In Bakassi (2018), the emotionally charged Daughters of Chibok, and Madu, a Disney documentary that continues to inspire global audiences. His creative brilliance and international acclaim bring credibility and passion to this new creative prize.

READ ALSO : What the New $11.50 Travel Levy Means for Your December Flight Plans

Reimagining the Prize

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the press conference, Dr Horsfall described the initiative as part of NLNG’s broader mission to build a better Nigeria by empowering young creators.

“The 18 to 35 age group is Nigeria’s largest and most dynamic population,” she explained. “By focusing the prize on this demographic, we’re investing directly in the future, recognising, amplifying, and rewarding young Nigerians who use creativity as a force for positive change.”

She also clarified the reason behind transitioning from the Literary Criticism Prize to the Creative Arts Prize, noting that it allows NLNG to reallocate resources toward a more future-facing creative space. “This prize reflects our commitment to innovation, storytelling, and youth empowerment, values that lie at the heart of nation-building,” she added.

A Platform for Truth and Identity

The newly launched Nigeria Prize for Creative Arts will spotlight non-fiction short documentaries, 20 minutes or less, completed between April 2024 and April 2026. It is open to Nigerians aged 18–35, both within and outside the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

The inaugural theme, “Identity,” encourages filmmakers to dig deep, exploring personal, social, political, artistic, or spiritual dimensions of who we are as Nigerians and as people.

Entries officially open in February 2026 and close in April 2026, but as Joel Benson emphasised, “filmmakers can start developing their ideas now.”

The entries will be evaluated through a robust, transparent judging process that culminates in the announcement of a winner at NLNG’s Grand Award Night in October 2026.

The Jury and the Process

The panel of distinguished judges for the prize will be some esteemed professionals led by Dr Sam Dede, a renowned veteran actor, director, and film educator; Aderonke Adeola Osunkojo, an award-winning director highly acknowledged for her great storytelling skills; and George Uguja, a highly respected producer who champions the African film industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their blend of deep industry knowledge and diverse creative perspectives ensures a thorough and fair evaluation process, steeped in the values of excellence and integrity that have always underpinned the NLNG Prize.

NLNG Launches The Nigeria Prize for Creative Arts

Joel Kachi Benson’s Vision

In his remarks, Joel Kachi Benson expressed optimism about what the prize represents for Nigeria’s young filmmakers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This prize is more than an award; it’s a call to action,” he said. “We’re challenging young Nigerians to use film to inform, educate, inspire, and reimagine our country. Documentary film has the power to shape perception, spark dialogue, and restore pride and dignity to our narratives.”

His appointment as technical advisor, the board noted, will not only enrich the prize process but also inspire authenticity and ambition among entrants.

Building on a Legacy of Excellence

For NLNG, this is not just another award; it’s an extension of a legacy. The Nigeria Prize for Creative Arts now joins the ranks of the Nigeria Prize for Science and the Nigeria Prize for Literature, two of Africa’s most prestigious recognitions of innovation and creativity.

With this focus on documentary film, NLNG is signalling a renewed dedication to creative truth-telling, a fact that storytelling, when guided by integrity and excellence, is just as vital to nation-building as science or literature.

ADVERTISEMENT

The prize of $20,000 embodies NLNG’s ongoing mission to bridge corporate responsibility with social impact, empowering youth to document stories that matter.

As Dr Sophia concluded, “At NLNG, we believe in the power of ideas and the people who bring them to life. This is not just about filmmaking; it’s about preserving memory, interrogating experience, and translating reality into meaning.”

The launch of The Nigeria Prize for Creative Arts marks the start of a new era for Nigeria’s creative ecosystem. It’s a call to the next generation of filmmakers to reclaim the narrative, to tell stories that move, challenge, and define who we are.

Through this prize, NLNG reaffirms its place not just as an energy company but as a catalyst for culture, innovation, and national pride.

The future of Nigerian documentary filmmaking starts now, and its heartbeat is found in every young storyteller ready to transform reality into art.