Nigerian professor remanded in prison for forgery, land racketeering

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Jabi, Abuja, has remanded Professor Sani Ibrahim of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, in correctional custody over charges of forgery, criminal trespass, and conspiracy involving a disputed land in Guzape, Abuja.

The biochemistry professor was arraigned alongside Mubarak Musa Saliu and others still at large. They are accused of fraudulently altering the corporate registration number of NEXTDORA Nigeria Ltd., the rightful owner of Plot 4411 in Guzape, in an attempt to seize the property.

According to the charge sheet, the accused allegedly changed the company’s registration from RC 1190723 to RC 564478, falsely attributing it to "NETCAP INTERSWITCH", in a forged document. The document was used to gain unlawful access to the land in December 2024.

READ ALSO: Court sends medical doctor to 7 years in prison for N127m fraud

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, is prosecuting the case, which was brought before Justice Ademuyiwa Oyeyipo on April 18, 2025.

Prof. Ibrahim was arrested after failing to appear in court on three previous occasions, prompting a court-ordered arrest at his university in Zaria.

Ibrahim pleaded not guilty to all charges. His lawyer, R.O. Atabo (SAN), filed a preliminary objection challenging the court's jurisdiction, citing discrepancies in the prosecution's documentation.

READ ALSO: Forgery allegation rocks labour minister over 2023 polls

He argued that the charge was invalid because it bore the seal of "Longe Frank Omokhoje" but was signed by "F.A.O. Longe".