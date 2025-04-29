Forgery allegation rocks labour minister over 2023 polls

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon Amobi Ogah, has petitioned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), accusing the Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Hon Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, of allegedly forging election result sheets in an attempt to overturn the outcome of the 2023 National Assembly elections.

Ogah, who represents the Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency in Abia State, submitted the petition dated April 14, 2025, alleging that Onyejeocha presented falsified polling unit results during tribunal proceedings in a failed attempt to claim victory.

"These sixty-three (63) Polling Unit results were entirely different from the authentic results issued and certified by your office," Ogah wrote in the petition.

He further stated that INEC officials in Umuahia and Abuja denied any knowledge of the controversial documents tendered by Onyejeocha.

The lawmaker explained that he delayed filing the petition to compile “all the relevant materials” necessary for a thorough investigation and possible prosecution.

Ogah stressed that certified results from INEC were used to defend his victory at the Election Tribunal, while Onyejeocha allegedly submitted alternate results “seemingly” certified by INEC but disowned by its staff.

“There can be only one authentic Polling Unit result in an election,” he added.

He also cited the Court of Appeal's ruling, which he claims supported the authenticity of the documents he submitted and discredited those presented by Onyejeocha.

Calling for a full investigation and prosecution, Ogah warned he would seek a court order to compel INEC’s action if it fails to respond swiftly.

“I will escalate this demand to the court of public opinion and other relevant agencies,” he said.