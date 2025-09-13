Nigerian conjoined twins get hero's welcome after separation surgery in Saudi Arabia

Hassana and Husaina, Nigerian conjoined twin girls, have returned home to a rousing welcome after undergoing a complex but successful surgery in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Joined at the lower abdomen, pelvis, and spine, the young girls were placed under the knife at King Abdullah Specialist Children’s Hospital in King Abdulaziz Medical City, Riyadh.

The intricate process was conducted under the directives of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman .

Hassana and Husaina were initially taken to Riyadh in October 2023, where the doctors found that they shared critical anatomical structures after several months of advanced medical assessment.

This made their case especially complicated, which earned them a befitting homecoming upon return to Nigeria.

Kano govt rolls out the drums for conjoined twins

Governor Abba Yusuf (centre) says the state government will take full responsibility for the welfare, education, and overall development of the twins.

After touching down quietly at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport on Thursday, September 11, 2025, the girls were treated to a formal reception attended by officials from the Kano State government and a delegation from Saudi Arabia.

The occasion was marked by warm greetings from Kano Governor Abba Yusuf, members of his cabinet, and Saudi representatives.

Yusuf, who received the twins and their parents at the airport, noted that, “This is not just a medical success, but a humanitarian one.”

“We are thankful to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its generous intervention. Kano State will take full responsibility for the welfare, education, and overall development of Hassana and Husaina,” he assured.

Saudi promises more interventions

The surgery was conducted in nine carefully planned stages, lasting approximately 14 hours. It was performed by a team of 38 specialists, including pediatric surgeons, neurosurgeons, orthopaedic surgeons, anaesthesiologists, urologists, and plastic surgeons.

Speaking on the complexity of the process, Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah , the head of the surgical team, said, “ The operation was one of the most challenging in the history of our program .”

“But the success gives hope to many families around the world facing similar medical condition.”

The surgery was performed under the Saudi Siamese Twins Separation Programme, an initiative that has now completed 65 successful separations involving 150 twins from 25 countries over the past 35 years.

The internationally recognised is one of the world’s leading initiatives for conjoined twin separation and medical humanitarianism.

Khalil Ahmed Al-Admawi , the Consular General of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Kano, who represented Riyadh at the airport reception, praised the outcome as a reflection of his country’s humanitarian priorities.

“This operation demonstrates Saudi Arabia’s commitment to global medical assistance.

“We are proud of our partnership with Nigeria and will continue to offer support through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre,” Al-Admawi stated.