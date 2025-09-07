NAF strikes over 30 terrorists to death in brutal joint assault in Borno

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says it has killed more than 30 terrorists in a joint operation with ground troops in the Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

In a statement on Friday, NAF Spokesperson Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame said the strikes took place on September 5, 2025, at Dar-El-Jamal village after reports of heavy clashes between terrorists and Nigerian troops.

According to Ejodame, the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai deployed Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance platforms alongside an air interdiction mission. Aircrews later identified fleeing terrorists and executed three precise strikes that killed the insurgents, while reinforcement troops secured the area.

“The operation highlights the seamless synergy between air and ground forces, demonstrating our commitment to dismantling terrorist networks, protecting vulnerable communities, and restoring stability in the North East,” Ejodame said.

ALSO READ: Troops kill over 35 ISWAP terrorists in Borno border clash

ADVERTISEMENT

Borno and other parts of the North East remain strongholds of Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), groups that have carried out deadly attacks leading to tens of thousands of deaths and the displacement of millions.

Since 2021, the military has intensified coordinated operations under OPHK, reclaiming several towns and disrupting insurgent activities, with recent successes in Bama, Konduga, and Marte.