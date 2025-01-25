My impeachment is illegal - Obasa breaks silence since removal as Lagos Speaker

Mudashiru Obasa, the impeached speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, has faulted members for his abrupt removal.

Obasa, who spoke for the first time on Saturday about his removal, noted that it was imperative for the lawmakers to “follow constitutional procedure” to remove him as speaker.

The embattled politician also debunked the allegations of corruption brought against him by the lawmakers during his removal, describing the alleged financial misappropriations as “impossible.”

“I am not disturbed, I am not afraid,” Obasa said of the “Developments that happened at the assembly,”

Obasa spoke to a huge crowd of supporters at the Speaker’s Lodge, 47, GRA Ikeja Lagos.

On January 13, 2025, the Lagos State House of Assembly impeached Speaker Mudashiru Obasa, citing allegations of gross misconduct and financial mismanagement.