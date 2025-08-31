Mob lynches woman over alleged blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad in Niger

Tragedy struck in Kasuwan-Garba town, Mariga Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger State, on Saturday evening as residents lynched and set a woman ablaze over an alleged blasphemous remark against Prophet Muhammad.

The victim, identified as Amaye, a local food vendor, reportedly made the controversial remarks in her restaurant after a customer jokingly expressed interest in marrying her, citing the tradition of the Prophet.

A source told our correspondent that Amaye was initially taken to the palace of the District Head of Kasuwan-Garba, who handed her over to security operatives for investigation. However, before the matter could be resolved, a mob overpowered the security officers, lynched her, and set her body ablaze.

Confirming the incident, Abbas Adamu Kasuwan-Garba, Chairman of Mariga LGA, stated that normalcy had since been restored to the town.

Similarly, the spokesperson of the Niger State Police Command, SP Wasiu Abiodun, said in a statement:

“On 30/8/2025 at about 2pm, report received indicated that one Amaye, a female of Kasuwan-Garba, Mariga LGA, made some comments against the Islamic prophet. Unfortunately, it led to a mob attack and she was set ablaze before the reinforcement of the security teams. Meanwhile, efforts are being made to ensure that arrests are effected, investigated, and prosecuted.”