Mob lynches woman over alleged blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad in Niger

Tragedy struck in Kasuwan-Garba town, Mariga Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger State, on Saturday evening as residents lynched and set a woman ablaze over an alleged blasphemous remark against Prophet Muhammad.
The victim, identified as Amaye, a local food vendor, reportedly made the controversial remarks in her restaurant after a customer jokingly expressed interest in marrying her, citing the tradition of the Prophet.
A source told our correspondent that Amaye was initially taken to the palace of the District Head of Kasuwan-Garba, who handed her over to security operatives for investigation. However, before the matter could be resolved, a mob overpowered the security officers, lynched her, and set her body ablaze.
Confirming the incident, Abbas Adamu Kasuwan-Garba, Chairman of Mariga LGA, stated that normalcy had since been restored to the town.
Similarly, the spokesperson of the Niger State Police Command, SP Wasiu Abiodun, said in a statement:
“On 30/8/2025 at about 2pm, report received indicated that one Amaye, a female of Kasuwan-Garba, Mariga LGA, made some comments against the Islamic prophet. Unfortunately, it led to a mob attack and she was set ablaze before the reinforcement of the security teams. Meanwhile, efforts are being made to ensure that arrests are effected, investigated, and prosecuted.”
The killing highlights the recurring problem of mob justice in northern Nigeria, where accusations of blasphemy have often resulted in extrajudicial killings despite repeated calls for due process.
