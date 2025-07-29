Lover's quarrel turns fatal as woman allegedly stabs boyfriend to death in Ondo

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested a young woman, Augustina Mowari, for allegedly killing her boyfriend, Michael Ikuedowoni, during a domestic dispute in Okitipupa, Ondo State.

The tragic incident occurred on Sunday, July 28, 2025, following an argument between the couple reportedly over suspected infidelity.

According to the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Olayinka Ayanlade, the suspect stabbed the deceased in the leg with a pair of scissors. Michael later died in the hospital due to complications.

“There was an argument between the two, which led to the suspect stabbing the victim. He later died in the hospital. The suspect is in our custody, and the case will be charged to court after investigations are concluded,” the police spokesperson said.

A source familiar with the matter told Punch under anonymity that the couple had been cohabiting in a one-room apartment and had a history of frequent fights. On Sunday, matters came to a head when Augustina reportedly accused Michael of cheating, leading to a physical altercation.

“She stabbed him in the leg. He was rushed to a hospital and treated, but after being discharged, his condition worsened at home. His leg became swollen, and he was rushed back to the hospital where he died,” the source said.