Ebonyi LG chairman considers resigning as warlords behead man on his farm

A middle-aged man, identified as Dick Nnachi, has been gruesomely beheaded by suspected warlords in Oso Edda, Edda Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The incident, which occurred on Thursday while Nnachi was working on his farm, has left the community shaken, as his head remains missing.

The tragedy was announced by the council chairman, Chima Ekumankama, during the New Yam Festival over the weekend. A moment of silence was observed at Nguzu Edda Community Primary School in remembrance of the victim.

Visibly perturbed, Ekumankama expressed sorrow over the killing and hinted that he might resign from office if the violence continues unchecked.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sometimes I just feel like resigning to go back to my business just because each time I see the blood of an Edda man dropped on the floor, it pains me; it makes me very uncomfortable and very sad.

"If there is any day you hear that I have resigned, know that this is the reason I have to resign. I am seriously pained, Your Excellency.

"Our people are being slaughtered, and each time they cry to me, I shed tears; I also cry. Your Excellency, I am appealing to you to please do something… we don’t want the killings to continue.”

He urged Governor Francis Nwifuru to urgently deploy the army, police, and other security agencies to Oso Edda.

Meanwhile, police spokesperson SP Joshua Ukandu confirmed the killing, adding that officers have been deployed to the disputed area. He warned residents of Oso Edda and Amasiri to stay away from the buffer zone declared by security agencies.

ADVERTISEMENT