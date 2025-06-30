Minister Oyetola issues crucial ultimatum to new NPA board

Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has charged the newly inaugurated Governing Board of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to cooperate fully with the management in advancing institutional reforms, warning against interference in daily operations.

Speaking during the formal inauguration of the Board in Abuja on Monday, Oyetola emphasised that the port authority is central to Nigeria’s economic revitalisation agenda.

“This event is a crucial milestone in repositioning the maritime sector to fuel national growth,” he said.

He reaffirmed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to reforming key institutions, stating, “This administration is resolute about trade facilitation, transparency, and building a sustainable blue economy.”

The Minister was explicit about governance roles, stressing the need for a clear separation between policy oversight and operational execution.

“Day-to-day operations remain solely the responsibility of the Managing Director and executive management,” he declared.

Citing Section 10(3) of the NPA Act and the Public Procurement Act of 2007, he added, “The Board must focus on policy direction without interfering with routine management.”

He called for institutional harmony based on “professionalism, mutual respect, and shared responsibility,” urging both board members and management to work collaboratively for national progress.

Senator Adedayo Adeyeye, Chairman of the new Governing Board, responded by thanking President Tinubu and Minister Oyetola for their trust and support.

“Your guidance has been pivotal,” he said, pledging to work closely with the management and uphold the unity necessary for impactful service.

He added that the Board’s composition brings “deep expertise and experience” and expressed confidence in the NPA leadership’s readiness for collaboration.