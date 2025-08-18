Matawalle praised for APC’s strong performance in Zamfara by-election

Dr. Bello Matawalle, the Minister of State for Defence, has been praised for the impressive outing of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Kaura-Namoda South Constituency by-election in Zamfara State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the election, conducted on Saturday, August 16, 2025, inconclusive as the margin between the leading party (APC) and the runner-up (the Peoples Democratic Party) was less than the total number of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) collected in polling units where the election was cancelled.

As the ruling party awaits the conclusion of the progress, a group under the aegis of the Zamfara Good Governance Group (ZGGG) has credited the APC outing to Matwalle's role in sustaining the party's grassroots strength even after leaving office as governor two years ago.

In a statement issued on Sunday, ZGGG President, Murtala Abdullahi, noted that the ruling party remains a strong political force in Zamfara State following the recent by-election.

Abdullahi said the results collated by independent observers so far were a testament to the minister’s enduring political influence and commitment to his party.

“Despite not holding the reins of state government, Matawalle has shown uncommon leadership and loyalty to the APC. The by-election has once again demonstrated his firm connection with the people and his ability to inspire confidence in our great party. Zamfara remains firmly rooted in the APC because of the structures and trust he built during his tenure,” the statement said.

The group commended APC supporters for standing their ground in defence of their votes following an alleged attempt by the current deputy governor, chief of staff to the governor, some commissioners, and other senior government officials to tilt the contest in PDP's favour.

“Zamfara people stood tall in the face of undue pressure. Supporters of our party displayed courage, resilience, and faith in democracy. Their determination to protect their choice is commendable and has ensured that the APC continues to show dominance in Zamfara’s political space,” Abdullahi stated.

INEC cited irregularities in some polling units as the reason for declaring the by-election inconclusive, announcing that a new date for the supplementary poll would soon be fixed.

Meanwhile, the ZGGG urged the commission to maintain transparency in the process and guarantee that the outcome reflects the will of the people.

The group also highlighted the importance of Matawalle’s continued involvement in the affairs of Zamfara despite his national responsibilities as Minister of State for Defence, saying that the minister’s accessibility and grassroots engagement had kept the APC united and motivated.

“Matawalle’s presence is still strongly felt in Zamfara. His ability to balance his role at the federal level with his commitment to his home state has kept the party machinery active and formidable. This is why, even in a challenging electoral environment, the APC continues to perform strongly,” he noted.

The ZGGG further urged APC members and stakeholders to consolidate on the momentum by closing ranks and working for the collective interest of the people.

Abdullahi emphasised that internal unity and focus on service delivery would strengthen the APC ahead of future elections.

He also reaffirmed the ZGGG’s support for Matawalle and the APC, insisting that the minister’s contributions to the party and the state would remain a reference point in Zamfara’s political history.

The group also called on security agencies to provide adequate protection for voters during the supplementary poll, stressing that the courage displayed by citizens in the initial exercise must not be undermined.