'Lead with love, not just bread': Jimi Agbaje charges men in Father's Day message

Former Lagos State gubernatorial candidate, Chief Jimi Agbaje, has called on Nigerian men to lead with integrity, emotional connection, and purpose, stating that leadership and fatherhood must transcend mere provision to embody values that shape generations.

Agbaje gave the charge while delivering a keynote address at the 2025 Living Impact Christian Centre (LICC) Men’s Conference, themed “L.E.A.D” – Love, Excellence, Accountability, and Discipleship.

Held on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 15, the event gathered hundreds of men at the church’s Lagos headquarters for a day of spiritual reflection, empowerment, and vision-casting.

“Leadership is not reserved for the highly educated but for those with integrity and vision,” Agbaje declared, urging fathers to be emotionally available and actively engaged in their families.

“If your child only approaches you when they need something, then it’s time to reflect and make a change,” he added.

The 2025 Living Impact Christian Centre (LICC) Men’s Conference. [X, formerly Twitter]

Aligning his speech with the conference’s theme, Agbaje emphasised that excellence in leadership must be intentional and holistic.

“Excellence allows no excuses. Do your work as unto God, not for the approval of men,” he said.

LICC’s Senior Pastor, Dr Wale Olasoji, echoed this sentiment in his sermon, cautioning against the tendency to burden fathers on Father’s Day with added responsibilities.

“It should be a time to appreciate, not to accuse,” he said.

L-R: LICC’s Senior Pastor, Dr Wale Olasoji and ex-Lagos gubernatorial candidate, Jimi Agbaje. [X, formerly Twitter]

Quoting from Jeremiah 35, he stressed the legacy of a father’s spiritual influence: “A father’s prayer is like God speaking over his children’s lives.”

The conference also celebrated the achievements of The Visionary Men Fellowship, including an aviation scholarship program and educational sponsorships.

The group’s president, Olusegun Dosunmu, announced a new church auditorium project to support LICC’s growth.

“This is not just a building—it is a legacy,” he said.