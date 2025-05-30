AEDC staff electrocuted during power repair in Abuja

An Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) staff member, Mustapha Isa, tragically lost his life while repairing a power fault in the Mabushi area of the Federal Capital Territory on Thursday, May 29.

According to initial reports, Isa was working on an electrical pole around 5:50 p.m. when he was electrocuted.

Eyewitnesses said Isa fell from the pole and suffered a severe head injury.

A counter-terrorism expert, Zagazola Makama, who confirmed the incident, said, “The AEDC employee was on duty fixing an electrical fault at the AEDC’s office in Mabushi when the tragic incident occurred. He was electrocuted and fell from the pole, sustaining a fatal head injury.”

Makama noted that a team of patrol officers was immediately dispatched to the scene.

“They arrived swiftly to secure the area and ensure that no further harm was done,” he added.

Isa was rushed to the General Hospital in Gwarinpa but was pronounced dead on arrival by medical personnel. His body has since been deposited at the Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, for an autopsy.

AEDC management expressed their condolences to Isa’s family and colleagues, describing the incident as a “deeply regrettable tragedy.”

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company has faced criticism in the past over worker safety and inadequate maintenance protocols, sparking concerns about staff training and equipment standards.

Meanwhile, AEDC reiterated its commitment to the safety of its workforce, promising to enhance safety training and protocols to prevent such tragedies in the future.