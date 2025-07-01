Lagos monarch dethrones 6 chiefs for attending Labour Party event

The Ojora of Ijora and Iganmu Kingdom, Oba AbdulFatai Aromire Oyegbemi, has dethroned six palace chiefs for allegedly attending a Labour Party campaign flag-off in Apapa.

The chiefs were accused of impersonating the monarch at the political gathering and violating palace protocol by attending without authorisation.

In a statement issued from the palace, the monarch described the actions of the titleholders as “unacceptable,” stressing that none of them had the right to act or speak on his behalf at a political event.

“The decisive action of dethroning the six chiefs underscores his commitment to maintaining order and coherence within his leadership structure,” the palace said.

The dethroned chiefs are: 1. Chief Lateef Ojora (Bale Alaba Oro) 2. Chief Saliu Biliamin (Bale Alafia Dodoro) 3. Chief Taiwo Hassan (Bale Oke Ira) 4. Chief Idris Oladipupo Ojora (Bale Abule Kere) 5. Chief Hakeem Oseni (Bale Mosafejo Amukoko) 6. Chief Sule Raji Balogun (Balogun of Abule Kere)

Palace Reaffirms Political Neutrality

While reaffirming his loyalty to the current administration, Oba Oyegbemi praised ongoing development initiatives within the Ojora Kingdom, pledging to continue his support for efforts that foster growth and stability in the region.

The monarch used the opportunity to reiterate the importance of transparency and proper representation in political matters, warning all traditional chiefs to adhere strictly to palace protocols.