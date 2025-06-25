Komolafe's transparency at NUPRC wins stakeholders' hearts

Civil society groups and community stakeholders have commended Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), for promoting transparency and compliance in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

The praise came during a sensitisation forum held in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, focused on the role of media and civil society in implementing the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA). The event, organised by Kaima Pearl Limited in partnership with local organisations, brought together traditional leaders, religious groups, journalists, and oil-producing communities.

Mallam Nasir Abdulquadri, Project Manager at Kaima Pearl, said the PIA is a landmark reform that risks falling short without grassroots involvement. “That’s why we’re here — to build a bridge between policy and people,” he said, describing Komolafe’s leadership as “a model of regulatory integrity.”

Community leaders echoed this, praising NUPRC’s efforts to decentralise stakeholder engagement and enforce compliance.

Chief Felix Ekpetiama, a traditional ruler, said, “We are beginning to see a positive shift in how oil companies engage with our communities... It’s not perfect yet, but the difference is noticeable.”

Gbenga Komolafe, the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission. [Leading Reporters]

Comrade Timi Tari George, an Ijaw activist, added: “In the past, oil firms treated the law as optional. But today, with NUPRC stepping up enforcement, we’re seeing companies fall in line.”

Reverend Grace Igbokwe applauded the agency’s focus on inclusion, saying the “Implementation is always where Nigeria gets it wrong. But with Komolafe at the helm, we are seeing signs of people-driven regulation.”

A communiqué issued after the forum called for the creation of a multi-stakeholder compliance watch group, while urging the government to equip the NUPRC with the necessary tools to continue its mandate.

“Engr. Komolafe and his team have demonstrated courage and competence,” the communiqué stated. “We stand ready to support NUPRC in its mandate to protect both national interests and community rights.”