Kano Gov reads riot act to appointees after commissioner who bailed drug suspect resigned

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has sternly warned political appointees and public officials in his administration to uphold integrity or step aside.

The Governor read the riot act while speaking at the 30th State Executive Council meeting held at the Government House on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

This followed the resignation of Commissioner for Transportation, Alhaji Ibrahim Namadi Dala , who was involved in securing bail for a suspected drug offender.

The commissioner's resignation was announced in a statement by Yusuf's Spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa , who noted that the decision was made in the overriding public interest, considering the sensitivity of the matter.

“As a member of an administration that has consistently championed the fight against the sale and consumption of illicit drugs, it behoves me to take this step—painful as it may be.”

“While I maintain my innocence, I cannot ignore the weight of public perception and the need to protect the values we have collectively built,” Dala was quoted to have said.

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf

Governor Yusuf sends strong warning to appointees

Meanwhile, the Governor said his government would not condone actions that undermine discipline, accountability, or its stand against drug-related offences.

“Let it be clear: we will not tolerate any conduct—official or private—that undermines the values we stand for. Every public official must be vigilant and responsible in their dealings. You are not only representing your office but the integrity of the entire administration,” Tofa quoted Yusuf as saying.

Additionally, he said the commissioner's resignation should serve as a wake-up call to all political appointees and civil servants, stressing that any individual who feels unable to uphold the standards of the government should resign rather than compromise its integrity.

“If anyone among you feels he can no longer uphold the trust bestowed upon him, it is better to voluntarily resign rather than engage in misconduct that could tarnish the image of this administration,” Yusuf stated.

The Governor reaffirmed his commitment to the fight against drug abuse, trafficking, and other societal vices, particularly those affecting the youth, describing it as one of the key priorities of his government.