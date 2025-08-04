Kano to convert 115-year-old 'Kurmawa Prison' into cultural museum

The Kano State Government has announced plans to transform the historic Kurmawa Maximum Security Prison into a museum as part of a broader effort to preserve colonial and cultural heritage.

Constructed in 1910 by the British colonial administration, Kurmawa Prison is located within the grounds of the Kano Emir’s Palace and has long stood as a symbol of colonial authority and correctional legacy in Northern Nigeria.

Originally designed to house 690 inmates, the prison is set to take on a new life as a public cultural landmark.

Disclosing the development in a Facebook post on Sunday, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s Special Adviser on Information, Ibrahim Adam, said the decision aligns with the state’s vision to promote cultural tourism and honour historical institutions.

“Kano State government under the leadership of Governor Abba K Yusuf will transfer all inmates currently at the Kurmawa Correctional Centre to Janguza, while the Kurmawa Correctional Centre will be transformed into a museum dedicated to preserving historical artefacts and promoting the rich culture of the State,” Adam stated.

Kano Govt to Relocate Inmate to New Prison Facility

Abba Kabir Yusuf [Facebook]

According to Punch, the inmates will be relocated to the newly built Janguza facility, situated near the military barracks along the Kano–Gwarzo–Dayi Federal Highway.

The modern correctional centre, which was constructed under the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, is equipped to accommodate 3,000 inmates.