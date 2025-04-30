IPOB has been crippled in South-East, now exists in peoples' imagination - Police

The Nigerian Police said the proscribed group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has been severely degraded in the South-East region.

The Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police in charge of zone 9, Umuahia, Kanayo Uzuegbu, disclosed this during his official visit to the Ebonyi State Police Command on Tuesday, April 29, 2025.

He said IPOB's activities in the region are dying off, calling on the people of the zone to get on with their daily business without fear of any attack or intimidation.

However, the AIG warned police personnel to desist from any act that could damage the force's image, stressing that their primary responsibility remains the protection of lives, property, and others as stipulated by law.

He also advised officers always to conduct themselves ethically and refrain from extorting road users and residents.

“Our police job is a law established by the constitution. We have a fundamental duty to do. It is a duty by law to secure our land. So, in professionalism, you have to work according to these duties," Uzuegbu said.

“Unethical conduct is not allowed. You have to do your job as stipulated by law. It has to be done by fact, not fancy.

“It’s unprofessional to extort road users and residents. And the authority of the police is against that.

“We are trying to put our house in order and ensure that things are done very well. I want to let you know that the police job, too, is not a foreign importation.

“Generally, we have to be professional and excited about what we do.

IPOB degraded in the South-East

The Police boss credited officers for ensuring that IPOB activities have been crippled in the region, pledging to build up their capacity and confidence to ensure continued success.

He noted that the group has been severely decimated, with most of their enclaves and hideouts overrun and dismantled by police, adding that IPOB now only exists in people's imagination.

“IPOB involvement in the southeast is dying off. Our policemen are doing a fantastic job. As I said in my lecture, I came here to interface with them, to build their capacity, to build their confidence. I want to thank them," he stated.

“When I build up this, they will do more. We are doing very magic, though. We have most of their enclaves overrun and dismantled them.

“When we go against them, we will raid all of them, carry our war against any of them. I would like to say that all those thoughts of IPOB exist only in our imagination and the minds of people who are afraid of the unknown.