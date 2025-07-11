US responds to deportation claims amid visa row with Nigeria

The United States Embassy in Nigeria has dismissed suggestions that the recent reduction in visa validity for Nigerians is linked to Nigeria’s position on third-country deportations, particularly regarding Venezuelan nationals.

In a statement shared via its official X handle on Friday, July 11, the US clarified that the new visa restrictions, which cut the validity of most non-immigrant visas from five years to three months single-entry, are part of a global review.

“The reduction is not the result of any nation’s stance on third-country deportees, introduction of e-visa policies, or affiliations with groups like BRICS,” the statement read.

This comes after Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, in a media interview, alleged the US had been pushing African countries, including Nigeria, to accept Venezuelan deportees.

“It will be difficult for a country like Nigeria to accept Venezuelan prisoners into Nigeria. We have enough problems of our own,” Tuggar said.

Reaction of the Presidency

President Bola Tinubu has continued to push for the new 'Tax Reform Bill'. [Facebook]

Responding to the US decision, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, challenged the reciprocity explanation offered by the US.

He insisted that Nigeria had not stopped issuing five-year multiple-entry visas to American citizens, contrary to US assertions.

He noted that the recently introduced 90-day single-entry visa applied only to e-visas, designed for short-term tourists and business travellers who preferred quicker processing.

Onanuga added that President Bola Tinubu had ordered the full implementation of existing bilateral agreements, including the principle of reciprocity in diplomatic relations.

Reaffirming its commitment to bilateral cooperation, the US Embassy said, “We value our longstanding partnership with Nigeria and remain committed to working closely with the Nigerian public and government officials to help them meet the criteria and benchmarks.”