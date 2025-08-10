A former Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has shut down rumoured affiliation with the coalition-backed African Democratic Congress (ADC), reaffirming his support for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu's re-election bid.

Speaking in a statement on Friday, the former Governor denied the claim linking him to a governorship ambition under the ADC, describing the reports as “false publications” intended to cause distractions.

“I wish to publicly reaffirm my absolute and unshakable loyalty to the APC, the party under which I had the privilege of serving Lagos state as governor in 2015, and to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, my leader, mentor, and a tireless champion for Nigeria’s progress,” Ambode said.

Describing Tinubu as a “proven achiever and result-oriented leader,” Ambode noted that the incumbent administration has delivered significant reforms in pensions, student loan accessibility, youth empowerment, and economic growth.

He also commended the government for the elimination of petrol subsidy, improved security measures, and policies designed to improve the lives of ordinary Nigerians.

“His focus, determination, and inclusive governance style are restoring hope and delivering tangible results. I am convinced that, given another four years, Nigerians will have even greater reason to celebrate,” he said.

The former Governor urged party members and the general public to ignore political distractions, reiterating his commitment to work hard for Tinubu's re-election in 2027.

“Let it be clear: I stand solidly with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress. We will work together to ensure victory in 2027 to continue delivering the dividends of democracy to all Nigerians,” Ambode added.