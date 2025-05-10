I didn't expect Falana to say anything - VDM says, appreciates calls for his release

Activist and online critic Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has taken to social media to thank everyone who advocated for his release from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) 's custody.

In a video he shared online, VeryDarkMan, in particular, thanked Femi Falana (SAN) for joining the advocacy. Note that VeryDarkMan and Mr. Falana are currently locked in a legal battle over allegations of defamation.

The activist also appreciated his legal team, led by Deji Adeyanju, and thanked Cubana Chief Priest, Davido, Jojooflele, Dkokopee, and many others for their input.

“I didn't expect Falana to say anything," he said before adding in the caption, "I really want to appreciate everyone that lent a voice to say freeVDM, I have recorded over 15videos today because I don’t want to miss anyone’s name and I hope I didn’t miss anyone’s name. If I did una go help me still tag them and say the thank you on my behalf (TO THE RATEL MOVEMENT WORLDWIDE)."

Also, VeryDarkMan has addressed his arrest and detention by the EFCC. The activist claimed the anti-corruption agency still has his mobile phone, which he believes they may not return.

He further claimed the EFCC confiscated his phone and logged him out of his iCloud account, giving them access to his videos and evidence.

VeryDarkMan also warned the EFCC against posting his picture with a caption suggesting money laundering without providing the full context.

He said, “My phone is currently with the EFCC, but I bought another one after I was released. When I tried to log into my iCloud account, I realised I could no longer access it.

“EFCC, I want us to start a friendship, but what could ruin that friendship is if you people post the picture you took of me and label it as money laundering.

“If you post that picture claiming it’s about money laundering, then you should also release the full context behind it.

“If I see my picture on your website with a caption suggesting money laundering, you’ll have to prove it. That’s where our issue will begin—and we will settle it in court. It might even become the first open court case of its kind.

“If you truly want friendship, remove any association of that image with money laundering, because it’s a lie against me. I don’t mind anything else you put up—no problem. In fact, I even want to use your placard as my profile picture.