Femi Falana contacts EFCC over VDM’s arrest

Prominent human rights lawyer Femi Falana, SAN, has contacted the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over the arrest and continued detention of popular social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan (VDM).

This was confirmed by VDM’s legal counsel, Deji Adeyanju, who disclosed the development in a social media post on Wednesday morning.

“I have now confirmed, contrary to my previous post the other day, that our revered leader and mentor, Femi Falana SAN, has made several calls to EFCC challenging VDM’s unlawful arrest and detention,” Adeyanju stated.

The revelation marks a significant turn in the high-profile case, which has drawn public attention and criticism since VDM was taken into custody last Friday in Abuja.

Details surrounding the reason for his arrest remain unclear, sparking concerns about due process and freedom of expression.

Adeyanju's perceived Falana silence

Adeyanju had earlier voiced disappointment over what he perceived as Falana’s silence on the matter.

“Our revered leader and mentor, Femi Falana SAN yet to condemn the arrest of VDM. Interesting times indeed!” he wrote in a previous post.

The confirmation of Falana’s involvement is likely to increase pressure on the EFCC to clarify its stance and procedures in VDM’s detention.

VDM, known for his outspoken commentary on social and political issues, has built a large following online.

VDM's arrest sparks controversy

His detention has sparked widespread debate, with many calling for transparency and respect for civil liberties.

Neither the EFCC nor Falana has released an official statement beyond the confirmation by Adeyanju.