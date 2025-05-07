We're outside: VeryDarkman speaks up as EFCC releases him from detention [VIDEO]

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has released controversial social media activist Martins Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), from custody.

In a video posted on Instagram by blogger Tunde Ednut on the evening of Wednesday, May 7, 2025, VeryDarkMan can be seen sitting in the back of a car alongside his lawyer and activist, Deji Adeyanju, at the wheel.

In the video clip, the activist characteristically laughed off insinuations that his arrest was connected to an alleged money laundering scheme.

He said he's spending so much on charitable causes that some people begin to question where he gets the money from, unaware that he incurs debt in the process.

"Anyways, we're outside. With my lawyer, of course," he screamed ecstatically. "And you know what we do: We can never get inside when we have our lawyer by our side," he continued.

"So right now, Barrister Deji you're going to survive me with at least $3,000 for a start."

The development comes after Adeyanju expressed frustration over the EFCC’s handling of the bail process, describing it as “social media bail” following the agency's failure to issue formal bail documents despite announcing that his client had been granted administrative bail .

“Bail granted VDM, social media bail, as we are yet to receive any bail document from the commission. We have made several repeated demands in this regard since yesterday, when we were informed about the decision to grant bail, ” Adeyanju had said.

A statement by EFCC's Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale , on Tuesday said VeryDarkMan had been granted bail but remained in custody pending the fulfillment of his bail conditions.

The outspoken activist was a rrested inside a Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) branch alongside a friend, identified only as C Park , on Friday, May 2, 2025.

According to the anti-graft agency, VeryDarkMan was invited for questioning over multiple petitions alleging serious financial crimes, adding that he was arrested after allegedly ignoring repeated invitations sent to his known addresses and communication channels.