How to Calculate Tax on Your Salary in Nigeria: 2026 Easy Guide

Understanding how to calculate tax on your salary in Nigeria is one of the most important parts of managing your money in 2026. Many Nigerian workers still struggle to make sense of PAYE tax, taxable income, or why their take-home pay looks smaller than expected. This guide breaks everything down into simple steps so you can calculate your tax on your salary, confirm your PAYE deductions, and understand exactly how much of your income goes to the government. If you’ve been trying to calculate the tax on your income, this guide offers a straightforward explanation of the entire process.

What Does PAYE Tax Mean in Nigeria? PAYE tax, or Pay As You Earn, is a personal income tax your employer deducts from your salary each month and remits to the state government. It applies to workers in both the public and private sectors. According to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), PAYE is designed to ensure that individuals contribute to public services based on their earnings. Payroll officers handle this automatically, but understanding how to calculate PAYE tax yourself helps you confirm that your deductions are correct. It also helps when comparing job offers , planning budgets, or tracking your financial goals.

What Counts as Taxable Income in Nigeria Before calculating tax on your salary, you must know what counts as taxable income. In Nigeria, taxable income is the amount the government uses to determine how much PAYE you should pay. It includes most earnings and allowances tied to your employment.

Income That Counts as Taxable Income

These earnings are included in a typical salary tax calculation in Nigeria: Basic salary

Housing allowance

Transport allowance

Utility allowance

Meal allowance

Bonus payments

Leave allowance

Overtime or shift allowance (if applicable) All these amounts, when added together, form your gross income, a key part of calculating PAYE tax in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Income That Is Not Taxable Certain deductions reduce your taxable income because they qualify as reliefs. These include: Pension contributions

National Housing Fund (NHF) contributions

Life insurance premiums

Health insurance contributions (where applicable) These items are essential because subtracting them reduces your tax burden.

Nigeria Tax Rates for 2026 (PAYE Bands) PAYE in Nigeria uses a progressive tax system, meaning those who earn more pay higher rates. Below are the 2026 personal income tax bands used to calculate PAYE: Annual Income Band Tax Rate First ₦300,000 7% Next ₦300,000 11% Next ₦500,000 15% Next ₦500,000 19% Next ₦1,600,000 21% Above ₦3,200,000 24% These PAYE tax bands form the core of salary tax calculations in Nigeria. Employees with higher taxable income fall into higher brackets.

Important Tax Reliefs You Must Know Tax reliefs reduce the amount used in calculating your PAYE tax. Without them, your taxable income would be higher, and your tax burden would increase.

1. Consolidated Relief Allowance (CRA) This is the biggest deduction you receive. CRA is calculated as: 20% of gross income, plus

₦200,000 flat deduction It significantly reduces taxable income and is a crucial part of understanding how to calculate salary tax in Nigeria. 2. Pension Contribution Typically, 8% of your monthly salary, depending on your employer’s structure. This amount is deducted before tax is applied. 3. National Housing Fund (NHF) A contribution that also reduces taxable income. These reliefs are important because they allow you to calculate PAYE tax accurately and ensure your employer’s payroll system is deducting the right amounts.

Step-by-Step Guide: How to Calculate Your Salary Tax in Nigeria (2026) Below is the clearest method to calculate PAYE tax:

ADVERTISEMENT

Step 1: Add All Your Earnings Combine: Basic salary

Allowances

Bonuses

Any other taxable payments This gives you your annual gross income. Step 2: Calculate Your Total Reliefs Add: Pension contribution

NHF contribution

Life insurance

CRA (20% of gross income + ₦200,000) Step 3: Subtract Total Reliefs Gross Income – Total Reliefs = Taxable Income This is what the PAYE tax bands apply to. Step 4: Apply Nigeria’s Tax Rates Start from the lowest band (7%) and move upward. Step 5: Divide by 12 This gives your monthly PAYE deduction. This method is widely used in payroll systems and is the standard format for calculating salary tax in Nigeria.

Worked Example: PAYE Calculation for a Nigerian Worker To illustrate how to calculate PAYE tax in Nigeria, let’s use a salary of ₦350,000 per month. 1. Annual Gross Income ₦350,000 × 12 = ₦4,200,000 2. Pension (8%) ₦350,000 × 8% × 12 = ₦336,000 3. CRA Calculation 20% of ₦4,200,000 = ₦840,000

CRA = ₦840,000 + ₦200,000 = ₦1,040,000 4. Total Reliefs ₦336,000 + ₦1,040,000 = ₦1,376,000 5. Taxable Income ₦4,200,000 – ₦1,376,000 = ₦2,824,000 6. Apply Tax Bands First ₦300,000 → 7% = ₦21,000

Next ₦300,000 → 11% = ₦33,000

Next ₦500,000 → 15% = ₦75,000

Next ₦500,000 → 19% = ₦95,000

Remaining ₦1,224,000 → taxed at 21% = ₦257,040

Total Annual PAYE ₦21,000 + ₦33,000 + ₦75,000 + ₦95,000 + ₦257,040 = ₦481,040 Monthly PAYE ₦481,040 ÷ 12 = ₦40,087 So, a Nigerian worker earning ₦350,000 monthly would pay roughly ₦40k PAYE tax every month. Why Your PAYE Deduction May Seem Higher Some Nigerians notice inconsistent salary deductions. Common reasons include: A large housing or transport allowance

Varying pension structures

Payroll using annualised calculations

Incorrect relief entries

Changes in employee benefits Knowing how to calculate PAYE tax yourself helps you identify any errors. RELATED: PULSE EXPLAINER: How to use Nigeria’s new personal income tax calculator—with practical examples