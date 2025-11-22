How to Calculate Tax on Your Salary in Nigeria: 2026 Easy Guide

Understanding how to calculate tax on your salary in Nigeria is one of the most important parts of managing your money in 2026. Many Nigerian workers still struggle to make sense of PAYE tax, taxable income, or why their take-home pay looks smaller than expected. This guide breaks everything down into simple steps so you can calculate your tax on your salary, confirm your PAYE deductions, and understand exactly how much of your income goes to the government.
If you’ve been trying to calculate the tax on your income, this guide offers a straightforward explanation of the entire process.
What Does PAYE Tax Mean in Nigeria?
PAYE tax, or Pay As You Earn, is a personal income tax your employer deducts from your salary each month and remits to the state government. It applies to workers in both the public and private sectors. According to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), PAYE is designed to ensure that individuals contribute to public services based on their earnings.
Payroll officers handle this automatically, but understanding how to calculate PAYE tax yourself helps you confirm that your deductions are correct. It also helps when comparing job offers, planning budgets, or tracking your financial goals.
What Counts as Taxable Income in Nigeria
Before calculating tax on your salary, you must know what counts as taxable income. In Nigeria, taxable income is the amount the government uses to determine how much PAYE you should pay. It includes most earnings and allowances tied to your employment.
Income That Counts as Taxable Income
These earnings are included in a typical salary tax calculation in Nigeria:
Basic salary
Housing allowance
Transport allowance
Utility allowance
Meal allowance
Bonus payments
Leave allowance
Overtime or shift allowance (if applicable)
All these amounts, when added together, form your gross income, a key part of calculating PAYE tax in Nigeria.
Income That Is Not Taxable
Certain deductions reduce your taxable income because they qualify as reliefs. These include:
Pension contributions
National Housing Fund (NHF) contributions
Life insurance premiums
Health insurance contributions (where applicable)
These items are essential because subtracting them reduces your tax burden.
Nigeria Tax Rates for 2026 (PAYE Bands)
PAYE in Nigeria uses a progressive tax system, meaning those who earn more pay higher rates. Below are the 2026 personal income tax bands used to calculate PAYE:
Annual Income Band
Tax Rate
First ₦300,000
7%
Next ₦300,000
11%
Next ₦500,000
15%
Next ₦500,000
19%
Next ₦1,600,000
21%
Above ₦3,200,000
24%
These PAYE tax bands form the core of salary tax calculations in Nigeria. Employees with higher taxable income fall into higher brackets.
Important Tax Reliefs You Must Know
Tax reliefs reduce the amount used in calculating your PAYE tax. Without them, your taxable income would be higher, and your tax burden would increase.
1. Consolidated Relief Allowance (CRA)
This is the biggest deduction you receive. CRA is calculated as:
20% of gross income, plus
₦200,000 flat deduction
It significantly reduces taxable income and is a crucial part of understanding how to calculate salary tax in Nigeria.
2. Pension Contribution
Typically, 8% of your monthly salary, depending on your employer’s structure. This amount is deducted before tax is applied.
3. National Housing Fund (NHF)
A contribution that also reduces taxable income.
These reliefs are important because they allow you to calculate PAYE tax accurately and ensure your employer’s payroll system is deducting the right amounts.
Step-by-Step Guide: How to Calculate Your Salary Tax in Nigeria (2026)
Below is the clearest method to calculate PAYE tax:
Step 1: Add All Your Earnings
Combine:
Basic salary
Allowances
Bonuses
Any other taxable payments
This gives you your annual gross income.
Step 2: Calculate Your Total Reliefs
Add:
Pension contribution
NHF contribution
Life insurance
CRA (20% of gross income + ₦200,000)
Step 3: Subtract Total Reliefs
Gross Income – Total Reliefs = Taxable Income
This is what the PAYE tax bands apply to.
Step 4: Apply Nigeria’s Tax Rates
Start from the lowest band (7%) and move upward.
Step 5: Divide by 12
This gives your monthly PAYE deduction.
This method is widely used in payroll systems and is the standard format for calculating salary tax in Nigeria.
Worked Example: PAYE Calculation for a Nigerian Worker
To illustrate how to calculate PAYE tax in Nigeria, let’s use a salary of ₦350,000 per month.
1. Annual Gross Income
₦350,000 × 12 = ₦4,200,000
2. Pension (8%)
₦350,000 × 8% × 12 = ₦336,000
3. CRA Calculation
20% of ₦4,200,000 = ₦840,000
CRA = ₦840,000 + ₦200,000 = ₦1,040,000
4. Total Reliefs
₦336,000 + ₦1,040,000 = ₦1,376,000
5. Taxable Income
₦4,200,000 – ₦1,376,000 = ₦2,824,000
6. Apply Tax Bands
First ₦300,000 → 7% = ₦21,000
Next ₦300,000 → 11% = ₦33,000
Next ₦500,000 → 15% = ₦75,000
Next ₦500,000 → 19% = ₦95,000
Remaining ₦1,224,000 → taxed at 21% = ₦257,040
Total Annual PAYE
₦21,000 + ₦33,000 + ₦75,000 + ₦95,000 + ₦257,040 = ₦481,040
Monthly PAYE
₦481,040 ÷ 12 = ₦40,087
So, a Nigerian worker earning ₦350,000 monthly would pay roughly ₦40k PAYE tax every month.
Why Your PAYE Deduction May Seem Higher
Some Nigerians notice inconsistent salary deductions. Common reasons include:
A large housing or transport allowance
Varying pension structures
Payroll using annualised calculations
Incorrect relief entries
Changes in employee benefits
Knowing how to calculate PAYE tax yourself helps you identify any errors.
RELATED: PULSE EXPLAINER: How to use Nigeria’s new personal income tax calculator—with practical examples
Useful Salary Tax Tools Nigerians Can Try
You can cross-check your numbers using a PAYE calculator in Nigeria or a personal income tax calculator. They help verify calculations quickly and give a breakdown of deductions.
Calculating tax on your salary in Nigeria may feel complicated at first, but with the right steps, it becomes straightforward. Understanding PAYE tax, taxable income, CRA, pension deductions, and Nigeria’s 2026 tax rates gives you full control over your finances. With this guide, anyone can calculate their salary tax confidently and confirm that their employer is deducting the correct amount.