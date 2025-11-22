How Nigerian Businesses Can Now Pay Taxes More Easily

As Nigeria intensifies efforts to expand its revenue base and improve economic stability, understanding how to pay taxes correctly has become more important than ever. Many businesses still struggle with the process due to limited awareness or outdated information, yet the modern tax system is now simpler, fully digital, and free to access.

Registration or onboarding on the official platform costs nothing, and taxpayers should also know that no deductions are made at source; every naira paid goes directly into the Federation Account at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Additionally, not every commercial bank in the country is authorised to process tax payments; only approved participating banks and licensed payment service providers can handle such transactions.

In recent years, the tax payment system has undergone significant reforms to make payments easier, faster, and safer. Today, tax payments are fully digitised, highly transparent, and centrally monitored. However, citizens can only benefit from this improved system when they know how it works. This article breaks down the current tax payment procedure in clear, practical language to help Nigerians fulfil their obligations without stress.

Digital Tax Administration Begins With TaxPro Max

The first step for every taxpayer is registration on TaxPro Max, the government's official tax administration portal. This platform serves as a personal tax dashboard where taxpayers can file returns, view assessments, generate receipts, and track their compliance history. For new taxpayers, registration is mandatory. Existing taxpayers must activate or onboard their accounts to gain full access.

How to Calculate Tax on Your Salary in Nigeria: 2026 Easy Guide. [Getty Images]

Generating a Tax Assessment Once logged in, taxpayers can immediately see their profile and outstanding obligations. All tax payments must be tied to a valid assessment, which is generated on the platform. The assessment outlines the type of tax and the amount due. For small businesses (SMEs), this digital assessment is the foundation of the payment process.

Taxpayers Now Choose From Multiple Trusted Payment Channels After generating an assessment, taxpayers proceed to select from a list of approved Payment System Service Providers (PSSPs). These licensed financial technology companies make the payment process secure and straightforward. The currently approved PSSPs/channels are: Quickteller

Remita

Etranzact

Flutterwave

XpressPay These platforms offer both online and in-branch options, making it convenient for taxpayers in both rural and urban areas.

Payments Can Be Made Online or in Bank Branches Once a PSSP is selected, taxpayers may pay via online banking, debit card, transfer, or mobile wallet. Those who prefer physical transactions may walk into any participating bank branch and pay over the counter. What matters is that the payment is processed through an authorised provider to ensure transparency and security.

Funds Go Directly to the Government's Central Bank Account A key feature of the modernised process is that PSSPs do not hold taxpayers' funds. After receiving payment, they remit the funds directly to the appropriate government account at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). This reduces the risk of diversion, delays, and fraud while ensuring that government revenue flows efficiently into national coffers.

Why Nigerians Should Care A transparent and well-understood tax payment system supports national development by: Reducing errors in payment

Increasing public trust in tax procedures

Preventing revenue leakages

Strengthening accountability

Ensuring funds reach the government promptly