The Ministry of Health and Social Welfare has listed Federal Government-owned hospitals where the cost of a kidney dialysis session has been reduced from ₦50,000 to ₦12,000.
This is contained in a statement signed and released on Wednesday, August 21, 2025, by the ministry's Deputy Director/Head, Information & Public Relations, Alaba Balogun.
The statement comes amid doubts by many citizens over the claim by presidential aide, Olusegun Dada, that Tinubu's administration had introduced dialysis subsidy at select government health institutions.
Popular Nigerian music video director, TG Omori, had in an X post on Sunday triggered a heated debate on social media after expressing frustration over the high cost of dialysis in Nigeria.
Omori, who is suffering from chronic kidney disease, lamented that the cost of dialysis in government hospitals is N120,000 per session, wondering how a minimum wage earner would survive with such a high rate.
In response, Olusegun said the current government had slashed the rate by 80% in some federal hospitals and proceeded to list those institutions.
FG confirms kidney dialysis subsidy scheme
However, the debate continued over the veracity of the presidential aide's claim and the allegation that the pilot scheme excluded a section of the country.
In its statement on Wednesday, the Health Ministry confirmed that eleven government hospitals are currently conducting dialyses at N12,000 per session. It also dispelled the claim that patients in the Northwest are excluded from its kidney dialysis subsidy scheme.
“Under the scheme, the cost of a dialysis session has been reduced from ₦50,000 to ₦12,000.
“This initiative, driven by the Renewed Hope Agenda, is part of the administration’s deliberate effort to provide relief for patients with kidney-related diseases while expanding access to universal health coverage,” Balogun said.
Below is the full list of hospitals where the subsidy is currently in effect:
Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital
University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital
Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital
University of Jos Teaching Hospital
National Hospital, Abuja
Federal Medical Centre, Ebute Metta
University College Hospital, Ibadan
University of Benin Teaching Hospital
Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa
Federal Teaching Hospital, Owerri
Federal Medical Centre, Abakaliki
The government also stressed its commitment to reducing the burden of non-communicable diseases and improving the citizens' well-being.