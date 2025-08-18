TG Omori bemoans high cost of dialysis in Nigeria

Ace music video director, ThankGod Omori Jesam, TG Omori, has lamented the prohibitive cost of dialysis in Nigeria, describing it as a hopeless situation for the common man.
In a post on X, Omori expressed his sadness over how a single dialysis session costs over ₦100,000, with some patients requiring at least three sessions weekly. He compared this to the national minimum wage of ₦70,000, questioning how ordinary Nigerians could ever afford such life-saving care.
Dialysis is about 100k plus per session, sometimes you need 3 sessions in a week, minimum wage is 70k. Knowing this fact brought me tears in the hospital cause no hope for the common man.
Recall that Omori, who underwent a failed kidney transplant in 2024, had previously revealed that his brother donated a kidney to save him back then.
The 30-year-old's post sparked debate online, with many Nigerians sharing their frustrations about the state of the country’s healthcare system, and others comparing Nigeria to other countries.
See some reactions below:
In Türkiye is free for citizens, I saw a man who has been on dialysis for decades and still looking healthy….Nigerians keep selling their votes for 5k every 4years elections circles, while churches keep selling faith every Sunday but reality is our Healthcare system is nothing to write home. Dialysis machines are not expensive 💔
Your President has been thoughtful about it. That’s why 80% dialysis subsidies is implemented.
This is where the phrase “bigman big sickness; poor man small sickness” comes from before a poor man gets to the level of needing dialysis they would’ve already died. Very sad reality of not being rich in Nigeria 🥲.
The reason I fight for good governance is me seeing that you can actually get this for free in the country I live. A young Nigerian guy was doing this for almost 4years until he had his kidney replaced and all this was done for free, like he did not pay a dime. If that young man was living in Nigeria, he would have been gone and buried.
In 2017, I was planning to write exams to start my residency in Nigeria. A friend asked me 'even as a doctor, if you or any of your family members have kidney failure or cancer, can you get treatment without begging?' That's when I decided to japa.
