Gov Buni approves N70,000 minimum wage for Yobe workers

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe has approved the payment of N70,000 new minimum wage for civil servants in the state.

Buni, in a statement by his Director-General, Press and Media Affairs, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, in Damaturu on Saturday, said the payment would take effect from December.

According to Mohammed, the approval is contained in a memo signed by the governor, following recommendations by a committee on the minimum wage earlier constituted by the state government.