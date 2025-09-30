Glo Foundation provides relief to Delta communities

Thousands of women across Warri and neighbouring communities in Delta State trooped to Urhobo College at the weekend to receive food packs from Glo Foundation under its “Giving Back Together” initiative.

The outreach formed part of Globacom’s ongoing intervention programme aimed at easing economic hardship by supporting the most vulnerable segment of society with essential food and other household items.

Saturday’s food distribution attracted women of all ages, including widows, from Warri North, Warri South, Aladja, Ughelli South, Udu, and Uvwie local government areas. They assembled shortly after the state’s monthly environmental sanitation exercise in order to benefit from the scheme.

Globacom’s Head of Corporate Social Responsibility, Mrs Jumobi Mofe-Damijo, noted that Delta was the latest stop for the initiative after similar exercises in other states. She explained that the food drive was designed to reach the female population, who often bear the heaviest burden in difficult times.

“Our Food Drive is not just for anyone. It is targeted at the most vulnerable segment of the Nigerian society, that is women and children. When we help them, we are helping the society at large,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Each package contained 5kg of rice, 5kg of gaari, semovita, spaghetti, vegetable oil, tomato paste, sardines, seasoning cubes, noodles, and other essentials.

The gesture sparked scenes of joy, with beneficiaries breaking into songs and dances. Princess Omo-Udoyo of Ughelli North said, “I have not seen this before. I thank God and Glo Foundation for this gift.”

For Mrs Esther Okoro from Otu Jeremi, Ughelli South, gratitude came in the form of prayers. “God will lift the company and the people who have done this. He will lift them higher and higher. They will never lack anything. For doing this for us today, I say may God protect them. You will always go higher.”

The initiative will extend to more cities across the country in the coming months, with thousands of women expected to benefit.

_---_

ADVERTISEMENT