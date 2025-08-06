Ghana's Minister of Environment, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, and his Defence counterpart, Edward Omane Boamah, have been killed in a helicopter crash.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, as the chopper carrying three crew and five passengers dropped off the radar.

Boamah became the Defence Minister earlier this year shortly after President John Mahama’s swearing-in in January, while Muhammed was serving as the Minister of Environment, Science and Technology.

Earlier in the day, the Ghanaian Armed Forces reported that an air force helicopter had fallen off radar after taking off from Accra just after 9:00 am. The aircraft was reportedly heading towards the town of Obuasi, northwest of the capital.

According to the statement, three crew and five passengers were aboard the ill-fated aircraft, but without specifying at the time that the ministers were among them.

However, a follow-up statement from President Mahama’s chief of staff, Julius Debrah, confirmed the crashing, stating that everyone on board was killed in the accident.

“The president and government extend our condolences and sympathies to the families of our comrades and the servicemen who died in service to the country,” said Debrah.

Other casualties of the accident include Alhaji Muniru Mohammed, Ghana’s deputy national security coordinator and former agriculture minister, and Samuel Sarpong, vice chairman of Mahama’s National Democratic Congress party.

Boamah was steering Ghana's defence ministry at a time when jihadist activity across its northern border in Burkina Faso had become increasingly restive.