Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour dumps Labour Party for ADC

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, a former Labour Party governorship candidate in Lagos State, has officially joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC), confirming that he will formally declare his membership on Saturday.

In a post on his X handle, Rhodes-Vivour wrote: “I will be declaring for the ADC coalition tomorrow. No amount of police intimidation, sealed venues, or harassment will stop this historic event. Lagos belongs to the people, and we will not be silenced.”

His comments came after police operatives sealed off Lion Field in Alimosho, Lagos, on Friday — a venue previously approved for an ADC political meeting. Rhodes-Vivour condemned the action, describing it as “an attack on democracy” and accusing the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of weaponising state institutions to stifle opposition.

“It is truly disappointing that the Lagos APC is abusing state institutions by sealing off the venue where the ADC was scheduled to hold a meeting tomorrow after obtaining the necessary approvals,” he said.

He further stressed that Lagos “belongs to all its residents, not a select few” and vowed that “no amount of intimidation or harassment will stop us from engaging with the people.”

The closure of the venue adds to growing reports of disruptions to ADC activities in Lagos, including alleged assaults on members and interference with political gatherings.