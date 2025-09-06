Fresh call for emergency rule in Zamfara over Gov Lawal's banditry remark

The Zamfara Good Governance Network (ZGGN) has criticised Governor Dauda Lawal over a viral video in which he claimed that banditry in the state would end within two months if he had control of the security agencies.

In the undated footage, which circulated widely this week, Lawal—speaking in Hausa—said he had procured 150 vehicles for security agencies but lacked authority to deploy them, insisting that operational orders could only come from Abuja.

He added that he had access to tracking devices that monitored bandits’ movements, but argued that his inability to command the security forces was the reason the menace persisted.

Reacting on Friday in Gusau, ZGGN president Murtala Abdullahi described the governor’s comments as “reckless, shameful and insulting” to Nigeria’s armed forces.

“This is a governor who campaigned on ending insecurity in Zamfara and rode on that sentiment to secure his mandate. Now, almost three years into his administration, he claims he could solve the problem in two months if only he had control of security agencies. This is not just laughable; it is an affront to the gallant men and women of our armed forces,” Abdullahi said.

The group accused Lawal of withholding vital intelligence from federal authorities despite his claim of tracking bandits’ daily movements.

“Rather than handing this information to the NSA, DSS or military high command, he is sitting on it while innocent villagers are being killed and abducted. That is nothing short of complicity,” Abdullahi alleged.

ZGGN also faulted the governor’s personal security arrangements, accusing him of hypocrisy.

“While lamenting a lack of control over security agencies, he moves around with a heavily armed convoy of NSCDC operatives and paramilitary units. He enjoys full protection, yet the same resources are not deployed to defend ordinary citizens,” Abdullahi said.

Group urges Tinubu to take action in Zamfara

The group urged President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in Zamfara, warning that the state was sliding into anarchy under the watch of Lawal.

“With this level of compromise, Zamfara cannot continue to drift. This administration has failed in its most basic duty—the protection of lives and property. The earlier the President acts, the better for the people who are being killed daily,” Abdullahi stated.

ZGGN cited recent attacks in Bukkuyum and Kaura Namoda LGAs, where dozens were killed and hundreds abducted, as proof of worsening insecurity.

“In August alone, more than 24 were killed in Kaura Namoda, 16 injured and 144 abducted. A week later, 100 villagers were taken from Bukkuyum. Yet, instead of providing solutions, the governor is issuing excuses. What Zamfara needs is decisive leadership, not tears and empty claims,” Abdullahi said.

The group called on civil society, religious leaders, and community groups to demand accountability from the governor, warning that silence would embolden criminals.