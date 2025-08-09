Former Agriculture Minister Audu Ogbeh Dies at 78

Audu Ogbeh, former Minister of Agriculture and ex-chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has passed away at the age of 78.

Ogbeh died on Saturday, August 9, 2025, his family announced in a statement, noting that he “departed peacefully, leaving behind a legacy of integrity, service and dedication to our nation.” Funeral arrangements will be announced later, with the family requesting privacy as they mourn “the loss of our patriarch.”

Known for his decades-long service in Nigerian politics, Ogbeh’s career spanned from the Second Republic to recent years. He served as Minister of Communications from 1982 to 1983 under President Shehu Shagari, before becoming deputy speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly in 1979.

He later rose to national prominence as PDP chairman between 2001 and 2005, and was appointed Minister of Agriculture from 2015 to 2019 under the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

His passing marks the end of a significant chapter in Nigeria’s political history, with tributes expected to pour in from across the country for a man remembered for his integrity, intellect, and dedication to national service.