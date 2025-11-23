FIRS Counters Atiku’s Claims, Says No Company Has Monopoly Over Revenue Collection

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has dismissed comments made by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar regarding the role of Xpress Payments in Nigeria’s tax collection system, warning politicians against misrepresenting routine administrative processes.

In a statement by Aderonke Atoyebi, Technical Assistant on Broadcast Media to the FIRS Executive Chairman, said Atiku’s remarks were “incorrect, misleading, and capable of politicising a purely technical procedure.”

Atoyebi clarified that the FIRS does not run a single-gateway collection model and has never granted any private company exclusive rights over national revenue channels.